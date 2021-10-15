House collapses after ‘gas blast’

A house has collapsed following a suspected gas explosion, police have said.

Lancashire Police said they are at the scene of the incident in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley.

Officers were called to Kirkby Avenue at about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, the force said.

We are currently at the scene of a suspected gas explosion on Kirkby Avenue, Clayton-le-Woods.We were called at around 1.30pm today (Friday, October 15) to a report a house had collapsed.For more information go to: https://t.co/TMhTWG6SYp pic.twitter.com/aB1mDttKQx — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) October 15, 2021

A spokesman said: “Our officers are at the scene, along with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.

“A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated.”

Road closures are also in place and people are advised to avoid the area, police said.