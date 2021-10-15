Harry calls for moratorium on oil and gas development in southern Africa region

The Duke of Sussex has said an area known as a “natural beating heart” of southern Africa must be protected with a moratorium on oil and gas drilling.

Starting with rivers in Angola, the Okavango flows through Namibia’s Kavango region to a delta in Botswana, with Harry describing it in 2019 as “this magnificent last Eden”.

In an opinion piece co-authored with Namibian environment activist Reinhold Mangundu for the Washington Post on Thursday, the duke wrote: “The Okavango watershed is a natural beating heart that has nourished humans and wildlife in southern Africa for generations — and it’s at risk.”

Harry called on the world to protect the delta ahead of a visit to the region in 2019 (Sussex Royal Instagram/PA)

The authors said they held “critical” concerns about the environmental effects of drilling, and cited examples of the recent pipeline leak off the coast of Southern California as well as an oil company lighting the ocean on fire in the Gulf of Mexico in July.

The pair wrote: “To protect the Okavango River Basin, we call on the world to stand in solidarity with us, our allies and local communities in advocating a full moratorium on oil and gas development in the region.”

The delta is one of the largest freshwater wetlands in southern Africa, the main source of water for a million people, and one of Africa’s richest places for biodiversity.