Starmer calls on ministers to end ‘squabbling’ and back steel industry

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on ministers to end their “squabbling” and step in to support the steel industry amid fears surging gas prices could force plants to close.

Speaking during a visit to a steel mill in Sheffield, Sir Keir said it would be “unforgivable” if a short-term spike in energy prices led to long-term job losses.

“We can’t allow that short-term problem to lead to job losses. That would be completely wrong,” he said.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, left, and Sir Keir Starmer visit the Outokumpu steel mill in Sheffield (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The move came after the Treasury had previously denied there were any discussions with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on the issue.

There has so far been no formal response from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and industry leaders – who have yet to see details of the plan – warned it may amount to no more than a “flimsy sticking plaster”.

Sir Keir – who was visiting the Outokumpu stainless steel plant – said ministers had gone “missing in action” and called on the Government to provide the industry with the support it needed.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has made no formal response to the support package proposals (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It is not having discussions that it should be with the sector. It is not doing what is necessary to save the jobs that are at risk. They have put the ‘out of office’ sign up. That is not acceptable.

“So stop squabbling, get back to work and talk to the sector about the support that is needed for jobs.

“If we have short-term energy prices leading to long-term job losses that is unforgivable by the Government.”

The energy crisis is made in Downing Street. The Government must work with energy companies to fix the crisis. Instead, they are blaming everyone else but themselves.https://t.co/oYCqfBiNSM — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) October 14, 2021

Sir Keir said that the Government’s inaction on steel reflected a wider failure to get to grips with the supply chain problems afflicting the economy.

He said ministers should have drawn up plans months ago to deal with the labour shortages that had been widely predicted.

“We have seen it with fuel drivers, we have seen it with delivery drivers and with abattoirs and other sectors. All of these shortages were predicted,” he said.

“People will look at pictures of Felixstowe which has got containers that are unable to move and scratch their heads and say ‘Why is there not a plan to get us through this?’.