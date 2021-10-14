Reporter delivers news live while riding a skateboard

A reporter in the US has gone viral after delivering a news segment while riding a skateboard.

While reporting for Local 4 WDIV Detroit on a new skatepark in the city, Victor Williams took to his board and did a few laps and tricks.

“Victor, you are so cool,” his colleague can be heard saying in the news studio.

In case you missed it, @NewsWithVictor has set the bar for best active live shot! https://t.co/MGItRVbYJ1 — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) October 14, 2021

Tweeting a video of his skills, Mr Williams wrote: “Free skateboarding lessons are happening at a new skatepark in Detroit… of course I had to show the kids something.

“In all seriousness – as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community.

“Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit.”

Mr Williams has been skateboarding since he was eight, according to the clip.