Partially shredded Banksy painting sells for more than £18m

A partially shredded Banksy painting has sold for £18,582,000 at auction.

His artwork Love Is In The Bin was sold in London by auction house Sotheby’s, which said the fee was a record for the street artist.

The painting, originally titled Girl With Balloon, hit headlines in 2018 when it partially self-destructed at the conclusion of a previous auction in which it had been sold for £1.1 million.

Love Is In The Bin being auctioned (Sotheby’s/PA)

Love Is In The Bin outperformed its price estimate of between £4 million and £6 million.

Girl With Balloon, which depicts a small child reaching up towards a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stencilled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy’s best-known images.

Love Is In The Bin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It has been a whirlwind to follow the journey of this now legendary piece and to have it back in our midst, offering it tonight in the very room it was created by the artist.