Lewis failed to comply with duties over lack of abortion services, judge rules

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis failed to comply with his duties by not expeditiously making provision for full abortion services for women in the region, a High Court judge has ruled.

But Mr Justice Colton declined to make any order compelling Mr Lewis to set out a timetable for the provision of the services.

He was delivering a ruling after the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission launched a judicial review against the Secretary of State, as well as the Northern Ireland Executive and the region’s Department of Health over their failure to commission and fund abortion services.

The claims against the Health Minister, Robin Swann, and the Executive were dismissed.

But relating to Mr Lewis, the judge said: “The court declares that between April 2020 and March 2021 the Secretary of State failed to comply with his duties under Section 9 of the Northern Ireland Executive Formation Act 2019 in that he failed to ensure expeditiously that the State provide women with access to high-quality abortion and post-abortion care in all public facilities in Northern Ireland.

Abortion laws in Northern Ireland were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster at a time when the power-sharing government in the region had collapsed.

However, while individual health trusts have been offering services on an ad-hoc basis, the Department of Health has yet to centrally commission the services.

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission’s case supported a woman who was affected by the lack of commissioning of services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judicial review proceedings against Health Minister Robin Swann were dismissed (Liam McBurney/PA)

He used new powers to direct ministers in Belfast to take the steps necessary to roll out abortion services across the region, with a deadline of the end of March 2022.

Delivering his ruling at Belfast High Court on Thursday, Mr Justice Colton said: “Those who are in public office, including the judiciary, must obey and apply the law.