Insulate Britain suspends road-blocking protests

Climate group Insulate Britain has suspended its road-blocking protests.

The organisation – which has caused misery for drivers with protesters sitting on the M25 motorway and other major roads – said it will stop its “campaign of civil resistance” until October 25.

The statement came a day after protesters clashed with furious motorists who were being held up by their actions (Insulate Britain/PA)

“We cannot imagine undertaking such acts in normal circumstances. But the dire reality of our situation has to be faced.