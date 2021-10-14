Business Secretary shares ‘mild’ winter briefing with energy suppliers – report

Kwasi Kwarteng has reportedly shared a private Met Office briefing with energy companies which said Britain could face a mild winter, which may help ease pressure on supplies in the coming months.

Rocketing global wholesale energy prices have seen 12 small energy suppliers collapse in the UK since September, with experts warning the increase in the price cap for consumers announced at the beginning of this month could be followed by a further rise in April.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the Business Secretary has shared a Met Office briefing with energy suppliers which said the “most likely scenario” is that this winter will be wet and mild.

The briefing would go further than the Met Office’s most recently published three month “outlook”, issued three weeks ago, which says that period up to December is “significantly more likely than normal to be mild”, but adds “cold spells are still possible”.

This report is produced for contingency planning and “for planners in government and business who make risk-based decisions”.

These are not forecasts but used by people who understand risk, the Met said, adding: “The whole area of long-range forecasting is pretty experimental as far as any meteorological organisation is concerned.”