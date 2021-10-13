Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 9, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 10-13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Trafford in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 2,006 new cases in the seven days to October 9, the equivalent of 844.4 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 568.2 in the seven days to October 2.

Wellingborough in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, up from 573.2 to 797.9, with 639 new cases.

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the third highest rate, up from 686.4 to 779.3, with 520 new cases.

Torfaen has the highest rate in Wales (718.1); Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (534.4); and Stirling has the highest rate in Scotland (493.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Trafford (up from 568.2 to 844.4)

Ipswich (479.5 to 736.9)

Winchester (340.7 to 576.5)

Wellingborough (573.2 to 797.9)

Darlington (313.8 to 519.5)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 2.