Government already on course to miss 2025 fuel poverty target, advisers warn

The Government missed its 2020 fuel poverty targets and is already at “high risk” of failing to meet its goals for 2025 as well, according to its own advisers.

In a highly critical report published on Wednesday, the Committee on Fuel Poverty said it was “unacceptable” that the Government had failed to achieve its aim of ensuring all fuel poor homes had an energy efficiency rating of E or higher by 2020 “despite schemes and sufficient funding being able to meet it”.

Only 55% of the 293,000 fuel poor homes with ratings of G or F in 2015 had been upgraded by 2020.

The committee, set up in 2015 to advise the Government on tackling fuel poverty, said in its annual report that only 15% of funding to improve energy efficiency and help with fuel bills actually went to households in fuel poverty.

The report said only 15% of funding to improve energy efficiency and help with fuel bills went to fuel-poor households (PA)

“Instead, assistance was targeted (and continues to be targeted) predominantly on higher income households.”

The warning comes as concerns about energy bills continues to mount thanks to spiralling wholesale gas prices. Regulator Ofgem raised its energy price cap by 12% this month and analysts fear the cap could rise again by nearly 30% in April 2022.

This would mean bills rising by as much as £400, prompting fears more households could be pushed into fuel poverty.

Many of the problems highlighted in Wednesday’s report were originally raised in the committee’s first annual report in 2016.

That report found only 10% of funding for fuel poverty schemes actually went to households in fuel poverty, while the Government did not know the address of the majority of the 3.2 million fuel poor households.

Spiralling wholesale gas prices have sparked concern about rising energy bills (PA)

The committee also highlighted concerns that the move to net-zero could increase fuel bills in the short term, meaning more support would be necessary, but objected to the diversion of money for energy efficiency into decarbonisation projects.

The report said: “Whilst we understand Government’s commitment to decarbonise heating, it is important to recognise that decarbonisation is not the same as fuel efficiency as it does not necessarily lead to reduced fuel bills.