Train crashes through buffers at busy commuter station

We were called this morning to reports of a train derailed at #Enfield Town railway station.

We sent a number of resources to the scene: including from @LAS_HART and @LAS_TacAdvisor.

Two people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries, but they were not taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/jTFprW6cz3

— London Ambulance Service (@Ldn_Ambulance) October 12, 2021