Payrolled workers surge above pre-pandemic levels after record leap – ONS

The number of UK workers on company payrolls has surged by more than 120,000 above pre-pandemic levels after a record jump in September as vacancies also remained above a million for the second month running, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of payrolled workers rose by 207,000 between August and September to a record 29.2 million.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for June to August 2021 show ▪️ employment was 75.3%▪️ unemployment was 4.5%▪️ economic inactivity was 21.1% ➡️ https://t.co/7MWyGSe7u7 pic.twitter.com/9XHhZI9l2f — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 12, 2021

This was 122,000 higher than levels seen before before the pandemic struck in February 2020.

The data also showed another record quarterly leap in job vacancies, up by 1.1 million between July and September.

Britain’s recovery in the jobs market saw the rate of unemployment fall further to 4.5% between June and August, the ONS added.

There were 1.102 million job vacancies in July to September 2021 on average, up from 863,000 the previous three months. Early figures show almost 1.2 million vacancies in September https://t.co/fX2ytIRMFV pic.twitter.com/bPDAZxaCNQ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 12, 2021

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The jobs market has continued to recover from the effects of the coronavirus, with the number of employees on payroll in September now well exceeding pre-pandemic levels.