Johnson and Sturgeon playing to political base as planet burns, claims Davey

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has accused Scotland’s First Minister and the Prime Minister of playing to their own political base instead of focusing on the climate crisis.

Speaking during a visit to Scotland, Sir Ed attacked both Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson, as well as their respective parties, for “behaving like children” instead of “focusing on the fight to save the planet from burning”.

“I think both of them (Scottish and UK governments) have got a greater record talking about it than they have acting on it,” he said.

The Lib Dem leader also raised the disagreement between the two sides on freeports, which have been opposed by the Scottish Government in favour of its own green ports initiative.

The UK Government proposals would see different tax and customs rules imposed in selected areas around ports in a bid to improve the local economy.

The Scottish Government proposals would impose fair work responsibilities on the businesses operating within the zones, along with requiring a commitment to fighting climate change.

Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee announced last month that the proposals would move forward north of the border.

Speaking about the dispute around freeports and green ports, Sir Ed said: “You’ve got Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak playing to their own crowd, you’ve got Sturgeon et al playing to their crowd.

“All they’re both doing is conspiring to undermine the potential for new manufacturing and new green jobs in Scotland.”

The Lib Dem leader attacked both the Prime Minister and First Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “All I’d say to them is ‘can you bang your heads together? Can you sort yourselves out? You’re actually undermining the economy of Scotland’.

“They’re behaving like children frankly.

“They’re playing to their base while they’re failing to come together to stop the planet from burning.

“We need this investment, we need it now, it’s great for the economy.

“Britain is a world leader in offshore wind thanks to Liberal Democrat policies and I just wish these two parties, the Conservative Party and the SNP, would put the climate first rather than their own parties first.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: ““Whilst we were prepared to work with the UK Government, and had a joint draft green port bidding prospectus ready to launch in March, we have been clear that we are not prepared to implement a port model that did not include a firm commitment to fair work and net-zero conditionality.

“After six months of delay on their part, the UK Government’s eventual port offer did not reflect this – nor did it provide fair set-up funding for Scotland to that offered for the UK Government’s favoured Freeport model for England, or indeed recognise the vital role the Real Living Wage plays in secure pay and employment contracts.