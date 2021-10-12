In Pictures: Caught by the fuzz: Felt artist unveils billion-dollar crime scene

British artist Lucy Sparrow has unveiled The Billion Dollar Robbery, her latest felt installation, at the Saatchi Gallery in London.
The fully felted crime scene is part of a diverse offering at the 2021 edition of StART Art Fair.
Viewers will be met with scenes of chaos as they stumble upon a midnight bank heist in progress.
From the Vauxhall Astra cop car and the Daihatsu van to the bundles of cash and Cartier jewellery – every part of the audacious artwork is hand-sewn and hand-painted by Sparrow.