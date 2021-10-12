In Pictures: Caught by the fuzz: Felt artist unveils billion-dollar crime scene

British artist Lucy Sparrow has unveiled The Billion Dollar Robbery, her latest felt installation, at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

The fully felted crime scene is part of a diverse offering at the 2021 edition of StART Art Fair.

Viewers will be met with scenes of chaos as they stumble upon a midnight bank heist in progress.

A Metropolitan Police squad car with blue lights flashing has arrived on the scene to intercept the perpetrators of a billion-dollar robbery (Yui Mok/PA)

The criminal gang have fled the scene, leaving behind their getaway van filled with their illicit haul (Yui Mok/PA)

There are also some of the world’s most famous artworks by Van Gogh, Picasso, Da Vinci and Munch (Yui Mok/PA)

From the Vauxhall Astra cop car and the Daihatsu van to the bundles of cash and Cartier jewellery – every part of the audacious artwork is hand-sewn and hand-painted by Sparrow.

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)