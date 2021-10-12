Couple marry among 20,000 animals with rings made from London Zoo itself

A pair of lovebirds tied the knot at London Zoo with the help of two rings made from one of the attraction’s historic structures.

Once their favourite date spot, animal lovers Matt Robbins, 39, and Alison Russell, 36, from Romford, Essex, hoped to marry at the zoo in October 2020, but were forced to delay the wedding due to pandemic restrictions.

After staff heard of their rearranged plans, they repurposed aluminium from the Grade II-listed Snowdon Aviary to make two rings for the pair.

The rings the pair exchanged were made from the zoo’s own materials (Zoological Society of London)

“Legend has it that Lord Snowdon, when designing the Aviary in the 1960s, placed a secret tribute to his wife, Princess Margaret, into the design – when viewed from above, the walkway formed the shape of an ‘M’ for ‘Margaret’.

“It’s been a romantic spot for generations of couples ever since.”

The aviary itself is being transformed into a new eastern black and white colobus monkey enclosure – more than 3,800 square metres of mesh was removed in the process, with some passed on to the zoo’s workshop where designers created the rings for the pair.

The demeshing of the Snowdon Aviary at London Zoo (Zoological Society of London)

“Whenever we visited London Zoo we’d see the aviary rising high above the treeline as we approached the entrance,” Mr Robbins said of the building.

“It always felt like it marked our arrival to what is such a special place for us.

“As animal lovers, we’ve always been supporters of the incredible wildlife conservation taking place at the Zoo and we couldn’t think of anywhere more fitting to celebrate our marriage.”

Matt Robbins and Alison Russell got married at London Zoo with a pair of special rings (Zoological Society of London)