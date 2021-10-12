‘Britain’s hardest cop’ receives national bravery award

A police officer dubbed “Britain’s hardest cop” after single-handedly fighting off a machete attacker has received a national bravery award.

Pc Stuart Outten was repeatedly struck over the head with a 2ft-long blade after stopping Muhammad Rodwan’s white van for having no insurance in Leyton, east London, in August 2019.

On Tuesday, he received the national Police Federation bravery award for his actions in disarming Rodwan.

The officer, 29, suffered multiple stab wounds and skull fractures in the onslaught, but managed to use his Taser to fend off the attack.

After Rodwan was jailed for 16 years in January 2020, Mr Outten told the PA news agency that he quickly realised he was fighting for his life as blows rained down.

Muhammad Rodwan who was jailed for 16 years for the machete attack on Pc Outten (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“I recall specifically as I was falling to the floor, having fired the first (Taser) shot and aiming for the second (thinking) that if this doesn’t work, this might be it.”

Pc Outten has already received a Metropolitan Police bravery award, and an accolade voted by listeners of LBC radio.

Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales John Apter, who presented the bravery trophy to Pc Outten, said: “We have the finest police officers in the world – dedicated public servants who, without hesitation, put themselves in danger to protect others.

“They are humble, professional and committed individuals who I am proud to call my colleagues.

“Police officers are everyday heroes who are anything but ordinary.

“My congratulations go to Pc Stuart Outten and all the Police Bravery Awards nominees. They deserve every bit of recognition they receive.”

Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales John Apter presented the award to Pc Outten (Steve Parsons/PA)

In a message of support for the nominees ahead of the ceremony, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “As frontline workers in the truest sense, you have been vital in helping us battle Covid-19.

“I salute each and every one of you for the role you have played.

“My admiration for you and your fellow officers and staff, already high, has only increased due to the role you have performed over the last 18 months, and I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all of the nominees for these Police Bravery Awards for your exceptional achievements.”

Pc Outten was the overall victor from a list of regional winners that included:

– Three Durham Constabulary officers – Sergeant Simon Hogg, Pc Paul Cowling and a colleague who cannot be named – who disarmed a gunman firing at them in a bid to end his life by “suicide by cop”.

– Staffordshire Police officers Pc Kristian Avons and Sergeant Amos Durose, who stopped a knifeman from killing his partner in a domestic abuse incident.

– Pc Geoff Marshall from Derbyshire police, who risked his life helping sandbag a dam under the threat of collapse in Whaley Bridge.

– An Essex officer, who cannot be named, was stabbed 11 times at his own front door in a targeted attack but managed to arrest the knifeman.

– Pc Roz Fricker, from Dorset Police, who was attacked as she tackled a hammer-wielding man who was threatening members of the public.

– Pcs Richard Shea and Matt Reynolds, from North Wales, who tackled a reportedly armed man who had forced his way into the home of a woman he had earlier allegedly sexually assaulted.