Astronomers reveal sharp detail of asteroids located between Mars and Jupiter

A large group of asteroids have been revealed in sharp detail by astronomers, with a peculiar dog-bone shaped rock among the haul.

The powerful European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope located in Chile has imaged 42 of the biggest objects in the asteroid belt found between Mars and Jupiter, the largest group to be observed in such detail.

Key characteristics such as their 3D shape or density have been largely unknown until now.

The dog-bone shaped Kleopatra asteroid (ESO/Vernazza, Marchis et al/MISTRAL/PA)

The tiniest of the crowd, Urania and Ausonia, measure in at about 90 kilometres (56 miles).

By reconstructing their shapes, scientists realised that the observed asteroids are split into two families.

Some, such as Hygiea and Ceres, are almost perfectly rounded spheres, while others have a more peculiar form, particularly Kleopatra which has an “elongated” shape, making it look like a dog-bone.

42 of the largest objects in the asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter (ESO/M Kornmesser/Vernazza et al/MISTRAL/PA)

“Our ESO observations have provided sharp images for many more targets, 42 in total.”