Tired train passengers offered hypnotherapy sessions

UK NewsPublished:

Avanti West Coast announced it is offering courses which use visualisation techniques on its West Coast Main Line services through a free app.

Tired and stressed rail passengers are being offered hypnotherapy sessions to help them get “into the right mindset”.

Avanti West Coast announced it is offering free courses which use visualisation techniques on its West Coast Main Line services.

The sessions, which last between three and 20 minutes, include overcoming tiredness or feeling overwhelmed, assistance with power napping, and guidance on improving productivity and confidence.

The app is free to use for passengers (Avanti West Coast/PA)

Bob Powell, customer proposition director at Avanti West Coast, said: “Taking the train is one of the most comfortable ways of getting to a destination.

“As we welcome our customers back to rail, this partnership is about helping them to get into the right mindset for the rest of the day, whether that’s taking a much-needed rest or mentally preparing for that big presentation.

“We believe the onboard journey experience is as important as getting to the destination itself.”

Clementine founder Kim Palmer said: “We are so excited to be partnering with Avanti West Coast and providing their customers with access to our game-changing hypnotherapy sessions for the first time.

“We believe in the power of hypnotherapy and making mental health tools accessible and achievable.”

