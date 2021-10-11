Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 7, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Trafford in Greater Manchester has the highest rate, with 1,978 new cases in the seven days to October 7 – the equivalent of 832.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 516.9 in the seven days to September 30.

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the second highest rate, up from 668.4 to 782.3, with 522 new cases.

Kettering in Northamptonshire has the third highest rate, down from 907.9 to 775.8, with 793 new cases.

Vale of Glamorgan has the highest rate in Wales (692.6); Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (504.1); and West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (442.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Trafford (up from 516.9 to 832.6)

East Northamptonshire (431.1 to 644.6)

Ipswich (478.8 to 679.5)

Ashfield (433.2 to 617.9)

Wellingborough (555.7 to 735.5)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 30.