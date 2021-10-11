Jury sworn to hear murder trial of teenager

A jury has been sworn to hear the trial of a 15-year-old accused of murdering another teenager.

The youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is accused of killing 17-year-old Joshua Hall at Cam Sports Club in Dursley, Gloucestershire, on April 16 this year.

The jury of seven men and five women were selected ahead of the trial beginning on Tuesday at Gloucester Crown Court.

Joshua Hall, 17, died in an incident at Cam sports club in Dursley, Gloucestershire in April (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Richard Smith QC is appearing for the prosecution, while Edward Brown QC represents the defendant.