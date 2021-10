Stargazers in some parts of the UK were treated to a display of meteors on Sunday.

The weather threatened to put a dampener on the annual Draconid meteor shower, but the clouds parted for some, offering a glimpse of the spectacular display.

The Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Named after the constellation of Draco the dragon, the shower occurs every year and is one of two meteor showers to light up the skies in October.

