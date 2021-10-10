What the papers say – October 10

The Prime Minister’s European concerns and his alleged “betrayal” of the north are splashed across the national papers.

Boris Johnson flew to Marbella to holiday in a private villa on the Costa del Sol, according to the Sunday Mirror, as ministers face pressure to prevent industries grinding to a halt and warnings over a cost of living crisis.

The Sunday Express cites Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as saying Britain will not run out of gas this winter and prices will remain capped.

Industry leaders have warned the Government factories are just “days away” from having to stop production due to the crisis, reports

The Sunday Times, which leads on Scotland Yard detectives speaking with the Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The Observer covers another potential crisis as England’s hospitals struggle to recruit staff for tens of thousands of nursing vacancies, with one in five posts on some wards now unfilled.

The PM is preparing for a “second explosive confrontation” with Parliament and the courts over Brexit as he seeks a new deal with Brussels which would “free Northern Ireland from the oversight of European judges”, The Sunday Telegraph says.

The Independent understands the Government will offer the north of England and Midlands a “bare minimum” of railway upgrades, in what the the paper casts as a “betrayal” by Mr Johnson.

Cabinet ministers have told The Mail on Sunday home-working by civil servants “left Britons at the mercy of the Taliban in Afghanistan”.

Television presenter Chris Packham had a Land Rover blown up outside his front gate on Friday night by “thugs”, reports Sunday People.