In Pictures: Alpacas ensure turkeys are safe – at least until Christmas

UK NewsPublished:

Copas Traditional Turkeys farm in Cookham, near Maidenhead, has found a novel way to keep foxes at bay.

Turkeys and alpacas may not seem like the most obvious field friends, but a farm in Berkshire has found the four-legged camelids are the perfect answer to protect their flocks ahead of Christmas.

The free-range turkeys at Copas Traditional Turkeys farm in Cookham, near Maidenhead, are watched over by alpacas as they wander their habitat, in an effort to deter foxes and other predators.

The PA news agency was invited along to see the watchful herd at work.

In past years the farm had suffered hundreds of turkey deaths when foxes and other pests had found their way in.

