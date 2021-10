Dehenna Davison ‘overwhelmed’ by support after saying she is bisexual

A Conservative MP elected as the Red Wall turned blue has said she is “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love” after publicly saying she is bisexual.

Dehenna Davison said her sexuality was not a big deal and “just part of who I am”.

The 28-year-old was elected to represent Bishop Auckland in 2019, the first Tory to hold the post since the constituency’s creation in 1885, as Boris Johnson secured a majority in Westminster.

Really overwhelmed by the outpouring of love this evening. Thank you so much for your support. ??? — Dehenna Davison MP (@DehennaDavison) October 10, 2021

In an interview due to be broadcast on GB News on Monday, Miss Davison said: “If anyone were to explicitly ask me, I certainly wouldn’t try and hide it because I don’t think it’s anything to be ashamed of.

“The reason I haven’t done a kind of, ‘By the way, guys’ is because I don’t want being bi to be considered a big deal.

“If I did a very public kind of coming out parade, that would be me saying there’s something really unusual about this and trying to make a big deal of it when to me it’s not. It’s just part of who I am.”

Back to school ? Finally back to Parliament today after the summer recess. The team insisted on another back to school picture! There are some big and important debates ahead. I can’t wait to get stuck in. pic.twitter.com/2FR5j0stgv — Dehenna Davison MP (@DehennaDavison) September 6, 2021

In the interview, previewed in The Daily Telegraph, Miss Davison spoke of how she was in the process of divorcing her husband and was in a relationship, adding: “It’s going really well, and I’m very excited about it. But we’ll see, the future is a very exciting place.”

Conservative colleagues were among those offering their support to Miss Davison, with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow tweeting “Good for @DehennaDavison. Spot on. It’s not a big deal but by saying this – in a wide ranging interview – will undoubtedly still help others.”

The LGBT+ Conservatives Twitter account wrote: “We’re so proud of our friend @DehennaDavison!