World Porridge Making Championship winners announced

A vegan food blogger from the Netherlands is the winner of this year’s World Porridge Making Championship.

The annual competition, traditionally held in Carrbridge in the Highlands, has taken place virtually since the pandemic hit last year.

Miriam Groot, 25, who runs a blog called The Veggie Reporter, was crowned the winner of the Virtual Spurtle 2021, with an oat arancini.

She used pinhead oatmeal in place of rice, which was combined with mushrooms, white wine, vegetable stock, lemon zest and pepper and rolled in breadcrumbs.

Those taking part were asked to submit footage of themselves making a favourite oat dish online.

The “Porridge Committee” then judges the dish based on presentation and originality before choosing which ones they most want to try.

The top 10 winners included two Americans, two Australians, one from Germany, two from England and one from Scotland.

They each won a hand-carved spurtle to celebrate their culinary success.

Coinneach MacLeod, known as the Hebridean Baker, was joint runner-up with Aaron Leung from New Jersey, in the US.

Mr MacLeod’s baked oat Alaska was made with honey, oat and raspberry sponge, topped with pinhead oatmeal brittle ice cream, chocolate ice cream and a baked meringue.

Speaking about his win on Twitter Mr McLeod said: “I just placed second at the World Porridge Making Championships.

“Honoured to represent Scotland against entries from around the world.

Coinneach MacLeod, known as the Hebridean Baker, was joint runner-up (World Porridge Championship/PA)

Mr Leung made a Japanese fusion golden omuoats with ingredients including soaked oats, minced pork and curry mix.

Caroline Velik from Victoria, Australia, was joint fourth place with her porridge made using a range of native ingredients from her home country.

She shared her place with Nina Teubner from Munich, Germany, who made a dessert porridge based on a traditional sacher torte from Vienna.

In sixth place was a dish by Scott Bridger from Perth, Australia.

He made a bravo apple and macadamia nut porridge with native hibiscus crisp fingers and lime curd stirred up with a spurtle sent to him by his Scottish grandmother.

Ash John from Jersey City in New Jersey, US, came joint seventh with a cranachan-inspired ice cream sundae.

Simon Rookyard shared the place with his “flower duet” porridge made with two porridges – a pineapple and lime porridge and a raspberry and lemon porridge.

And also sharing seventh place was Bridget Young from Ontario in Canada for her fluffy banana oat pancakes, served with a blueberry compote.

In tenth place was Tom Duncan from London for his oatmeal banana split – a healthier version of the traditional ice cream dessert.

Organisers said: “Thanks to our creative competitors from all over the world for their ingenuity and dedication and for keeping the spurtles turning.

“We would also like to thank our sponsor Hamlyns Scottish Porridge Oats (HSPO) and Oatmeal for their loyal support and to the volunteers from Carrbridge who make this event possible each year.”

Charlie Miller, from Carrbridge Community Council which organises the competition, added: “In spite of having to work in a Covid atmosphere, this year’s contest has again proved its international popularity by drawing in contestants from all parts of the globe and introducing us to ingredients, that we may not have heard of otherwise.

“Contestants’ imagination continues to amaze and this year was no less inventive.

“Well done to all concerned.”

A spokesman for HSPO said: “So happy to continue our support for the golden spurtle.

“Thanks to the organisers for keeping the competition going through such uncertain times and to everyone who entered for putting such great effort into their videos.

“Many congratulations to Miriam and all of the top ten finalists.”