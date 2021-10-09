Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

* ARRESTED *

Officers investigating the murder of a man in Oxford have made an arrest.

A 20-year-old man from Oxford was arrested in the early hours of this morning (9/10) on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) October 9, 2021