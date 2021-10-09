French minister calls on UK to fulfil promises over migrant crossings cash

None of the £54 million the UK promised to France to tackle migrant crossings has been paid, a French minister has claimed as he urged the British Government to fulfil its promises.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said “not one euro has been paid” following a visit to Dunkirk on Saturday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

However Home Secretary Priti Patel recently threatened to withhold the funding unless more people were stopped from reaching the UK.

More than 17,000 people have succeeded in making the dangerous trip across the Dover Strait aboard small boats in 2021, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

“For now, not one euro has been paid,” Mr Darmanin told the Associated Press.

“We are asking the British to keep their promises of financing because we are holding the border for them.”

He also called on Britain to take measures to reduce its “attractiveness” for migrants without residency papers, without elaborating.