Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Oxford

We have this evening launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Oxford.

Officers were called just before 6pm today to reports of a man being stabbed in Bayswater Road, Barton.

Sadly, the victim, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.https://t.co/soxdZaFc8X pic.twitter.com/lLVIY3fB99

— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) October 8, 2021