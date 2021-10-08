Funding for 9.5 million pothole repairs ‘lost from council budgets’

Annual funding for more than 9.5 million pothole repairs has been lost from council budgets, according to new analysis.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said overall capital funding from the Department for Transport to councils in England for local road maintenance in 2021/22 is £1.39 billion, down from £1.78 billion the previous year.

That £399 million reduction could have paid for tens of thousands of potholes to be fixed in every local council area, with repairs costing an average of nearly £42, the LGA calculated.

The organisation’s transport spokesman, David Renard, said: “Councils are working hard to keep our roads safe and resilient, repairing potholes as quickly as they can.

“However, it would already take £10 billion and more than a decade to clear the current local roads repair backlog, with the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent cancellation of key planned works risking extending this backlog further.

“With long-term and consistent investment in local road maintenance in the spending review, councils can embark on the widespread improvement of our roads that is desperately needed, to the benefit of all road users up and down the country, including cyclists.”

(PA Graphics)

“Emergency road repair funds of recent years have been targeted at main roads rather than residential and rural ones.