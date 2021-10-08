Asda expands full range one-hour delivery service to 96 stores

Asda will extend its one-hour express delivery service to 96 stores following a successful trial launched in the summer.

The service gives customers access to Asda’s full online range of more than 30,000 grocery products for delivery within the hour if they live within a three-mile radius of a store in the scheme and order up to 70 items.

But the cost for each delivery will be £8.50 regardless of how many items are ordered.

The supermarket also recently extended its partnership with Uber Eats to more than 300 stores, although the number of products available is far smaller.

If the latest stage of the rollout is successful, bosses hope to expand it further.

Several supermarkets, including Morrisons, offer rapid services with Deliveroo and Uber Eats (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“As the only grocer to offer this service, we have seen a significant number of customers access this option, with slots regularly selling out at our pilot stores.”

He also pointed out that Asda recently announced a partnership with the tech firm Wayve to test driverless vans.

Rivals including Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s already offer one-hour – or faster – delivery services through Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Amazon and other providers – although none offer a full range of products.

Most UK supermarkets are looking into ways in which they can get groceries to customers more quickly.

Tesco, which had previously not offered a rapid delivery service, launched its own trial, called Whoosh, in Wolverhampton and has plans to expand it.

Sainsbury’s also operates its own service, called Chop Chop, which it expanded to 50 stores in 20 cities last year.

Waitrose announced plans to shut down its own rapid delivery service, which it launched in 2018, saying it would instead focus on expanding its partnership with Deliveroo.

Morrisons offers same-day rapid deliveries as part of its tie-up with Amazon, which also offers customers its own Amazon Fresh products.

Other delivery firms in the grocery market include Gorillas, Getir and Fink, which have all raised significant sums of money from investors looking to cash in on the growing industry.

The full list of Asda stores offering the service: