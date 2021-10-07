Queen launches Commonwealth Games baton on 90,000-mile global journey

The Queen has held her first major event at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began, launching her Commonwealth Games 2022 baton on a global relay.

Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox was given the honour of taking the baton on the first leg of its 90,000-mile journey which will lead to the opening ceremony in the host city Birmingham.

The Queen handed the symbol for the “friendly games” to four-time Paralympic champion Cox – who won two gold medals at Rio 2016 and two at Tokyo 2020 – after a message to the athletes and the Commonwealth was inserted into the baton.

The Queen’s Baton for Birmingham 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Among the guests were Baroness Scotland, secretary-general of the Commonwealth, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, sports minister Nigel Huddleston, representatives from the Commonwealth Games Federation, grassroots sports organisations from the West Midlands, and athletes competing in the Games.

The Earl of Wessex joined the Queen in his role as vice patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, which she supports as patron.

The Queen with the Earl of Wessex (Victoria Jones/PA)

The heartbeats of the 7,500 baton bearers will be displayed on a monitor and it also features a 360-degree camera, GPS tracking and “lungs” – atmospheric sensors which use laser technology to analyse environmental conditions.