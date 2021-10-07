Petrol station stock levels recover to 25%

UK NewsPublished:

Panic buying led to stocks sinking to as low as 15% on Saturday September 25.

Stock levels at Britain’s petrol stations recovered to an average of 25% on Sunday, new figures show.

But there was “significant regional variation” ranging from just 16% on average in the South East to 35% in Scotland, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

Average stock levels sank to a low of 15% on Saturday September 25, the day after panic buying began.

On Friday September 24, fuel sales were up 80% compared with normal levels.

Sales remained “substantially above” average until the middle of the following week when they “began to trend back to normal levels”, BEIS added.

