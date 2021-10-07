Kwarteng to meet bosses of industries that require a lot of energy

The Business Secretary is due to hold talks with the representatives of energy intensive industries, such as steel and chemicals, to discuss the wholesale gas crisis.

On Thursday, Kwasi Kwarteng gave an “energy update” in the form of a Twitter thread, insisting protecting consumers from rising global gas prices is “his top priority”.

He also disclosed he would meet the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG) on Friday, which represents companies such as manufacturers of steel, chemicals, fertilisers, paper, glass and cement.

He said: “The Energy Price Cap is holding back a wave of instant bill increases. It will remain in place, and at the same level, this winter.

Industries such as steel and chemicals are heavy users of electricity (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We’ve provided £2 billion to help industry with energy costs in recent years.

“On October 1, we changed gas transmission charges to allow a discount of up to 77% for large users – depending on distance from entry points.

“I’ll also meet the Energy Intensive Users Group tomorrow.”

The EIUG’s membership comprises trade associations and customer groups representing industrial sectors with the heaviest energy consumption in the UK.

These are UK Steel, the Chemical Industries Association, the Confederation of Paper Industries, the Mineral Products Association, the British Glass Manufacturers Federation, the British Ceramic Confederation, BOC, Air Products and the Major Energy Users Council.