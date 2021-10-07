Giant tortoises enjoy housewarming party as new enclosure opens to public

The creatures were given a watermelon treat in their home at London Zoo.

Giant Galapagos tortoises at London Zoo have been treated to a housewarming party ahead of the public opening of their new habitat.

Dolly, Polly and Priscilla munched on watermelon under a housewarming banner to celebrate the opening of the Giants of the Galapagos enclosure.

Zoo herpetologist Dr Chris Michaels said: “Dolly, Polly and Priscilla have very much enjoyed investigating everything their new home has to offer over the past few weeks.”

The trio have enjoyed getting used to their new surroundings (James Manning/PA)

Dr Michaels added: “Dolly is a particular fan of some self-care in the muddy wallow, while Polly likes to treat herself to a cooling soak in the lagoon pool.”

Watermelon was the party food of choice (James Manning/PA)

Dr Michaels said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors inside the new exhibit for the first time this Saturday, where they’ll be able to see our giant trio in their new home and learn more about the pristine world of the Galapagos archipelago.”

