Energy bills forecast to rise by 30% in 2022

Britons could see their energy bills rise by 30% next year, analysts have said.

Research agency Cornwall Insight has predicted further volatile gas prices and the potential collapse of even more suppliers could push the energy price cap to about £1,660 in summer.

The forecast is approximately 30% higher than the record £1,277 price cap set for winter 2021-22, which commenced at the start of October.

Energy regulator Ofgem reviews the price cap once every six months, and changes it based on the cost that suppliers have to pay for their energy, cost of policies and operating costs, among other things.

In a statement to the BBC, Ofgem acknowledged it was a “worrying time for many people”.

“However if global gas prices remain high, then when we update the price cap unfortunately the level would increase.