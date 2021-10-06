Crayfish and carp ‘among invasive species pushing lakes to ecosystem collapse’

Crayfish and carp are among the invasive species pushing lakes towards ecosystem collapse, researchers have found.

Researchers say certain invasive, non-native species can rapidly disrupt the environment of lakes – contaminating water for drinking, aquaculture and recreation.

Climate change and human activity are causing these animals to spread rapidly across the world.

Researchers suggest that certain invasive species can push lake ecosystems beyond a critical tipping point, causing a sudden shift from healthy to degraded conditions that is difficult to reverse.

The paper also provides guidance on how to manage bodies of water.

Shallow lakes naturally exist in one of two alternative stable states.

They are either healthy – with clear water with an abundance of vegetation, or degraded – with cloudy water dominated by algae.

When a lake is in the latter state, algae use up all the nutrients in the water and block sunlight, preventing the growth of aquatic vegetation that would aid ecosystem recovery.

Such conditions also threaten the health and water security of human populations, scientists say.

Blooms of cyanobacteria, known as “blue-green algae” can produce toxins that contaminate food webs and poison water supplies.

Dr Sam Reynolds of the University of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology, is first author of the report.

“Simply undoing the circumstances that triggered a tipping point will not restore the ecosystem – the road to recovery is slow and steep.”

However, while invasive species are recognised as a significant threat to global biodiversity, researchers say their impacts on ecosystem services may not be all negative.

Invasive molluscs, including the zebra mussel Dreissena polymorpha, were found to engineer the opposite biological and environmental response.

They delay ecosystem collapse and could potentially aid the recovery of degraded lake ecosystems.

A white-clawed crayfish which along with carp are among the invasive species pushing lakes towards ecosystem collapse (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He added: “Early detection and rapid response plans should always be our first line of attack.

“But in situations where invaders have already established and can no longer be eradicated, it may be appropriate to embrace their positive effects.”

Researchers systematically compiled data from 418 observations across 101 studies.

They focused on shallow lake ecosystems, but say that their framework could be applied to other critical ecosystems that experience catastrophic tipping points – such as coral reefs, kelp forests and desert shrublands.