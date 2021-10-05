Three men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe

A further three men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The men, aged 36, 39 and 45, were arrested in the Londonderry area on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave station in Belfast to be interviewed.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The extremist group that styles itself as the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.