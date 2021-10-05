Prime Minister brands road-blocking protesters ‘irresponsible crusties’

The Prime Minister has branded protesters who have blocked major UK roads as “irresponsible crusties”.

Boris Johnson said Insulate Britain protesters, who have blocked highways across the South East in recent weeks, have been “doing considerable damage to the economy”.

His comments come ahead of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s speech to the Conservative Party Conference on Tuesday, in which she will lay out new measures to deal with demonstrators deemed to be disruptive.

“They are not. I think they are irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day’s work and doing considerable damage to the economy.

“That is why we have taken the powers and why Priti Patel is doing the right thing to bring in powers so they can get six months or an unlimited fine.”

Police officers detain a protester from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London on Monday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Protesters from Insulate Britain have blocked major roads including the M25 and the M4 in recent weeks.

A court injunction was taken out to prevent their blockade of the M25, but demonstrations have continued, most recently on roads across London on Monday.

A hearing on the original injunction, granted to National Highways on September 22, will take place at the High Court in central London later on Tuesday.

The Home Office will also give the police and courts new powers to deal with the “small minority of offenders” who are “intent” on travelling around the country with the aim of “causing disruption and misery across our communities”.