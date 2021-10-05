One in 12 registered deaths towards end of September involved Covid – ONS

Around one in 12 deaths registered in England and Wales towards the end of September involved coronavirus, figures show.

There were 888 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending September 24 where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is a rise of 4.3% on the previous seven days, with 8.3% of all deaths registered in the latest week involving coronavirus.

(PA Graphics)

Overall, the number of registered deaths from all causes fell 2.9% to 10,684 in the week ending September 24, but remained 15.3% above the average for this period calculated over five years.

Deaths were above the five-year average in private homes, hospitals and care homes, but below this in other settings.

Some 110 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales were registered in the week to September 24, down slightly from 116 the previous week.

In total, 43,382 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

A total of 148,313 deaths have occurred in England and Wales where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.