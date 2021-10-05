Online tool enables users to ask actor David Harewood: ‘What is psychosis?’

A new online tool featuring the actor David Harewood has been launched to help prevent people with mental health problems from “reaching crisis stage”.

The platform JAAQ.co.uk (Just Ask A Question) is a free to use online tool offering immediate responses from mental health professionals and individuals living with mental health conditions.

Meanwhile, Harewood answers questions about living with psychosis and the site’s founder Danny Gray, who previously appeared on Dragon’s Den, answers questions about body dysmorphia.

Harewood has spoken publicly about living with psychosis.

In the new tool, he talks openly about the condition, what it is like to be sectioned and how people can support someone living with psychosis.

While the app is not a diagnostic tool, Mr Gray said he hoped that it would encourage people to seek support at an early stage.

“Our vision for JAAQ is to change the world of mental health, one question at a time,” he said.

“There’s lots of work being done with mental health at the moment around awareness, breaking down stigma and supporting people in crisis, but this is the first solution to provide expert information interactively for individuals and the people close to them from the very beginning of their journey, in order to encourage them to reach out for help and potentially prevent them reaching that crisis stage.

