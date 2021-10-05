Fish and yoghurt on menu for Charles in visit to Aberdeenshire producers

Prince Charles met one of the stars of the BBC’s series Trawlermen during a visit to an award-winning seafood company in Aberdeenshire.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, visited Amity Fish Company Ltd in Peterhead on Tuesday.

The company is headed by renowned skipper Jimmy Buchan, who starred in the Bafta award-winning series.

Charles during a visit to Amity Fish Company in Peterhead (Adam Parzniewski/PA)

Charles also learned about the challenges to the business from Covid-19 and lockdown.

On Tuesday, Charles also visited Rora dairy which produces a range of Scottish yogurts on an organic family-run farm near Peterhead.

Bruce and Jane Mackie welcomed him to their farm, which has been selected to supply November’s Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Charles met cows at Aberdeenshire’s Rora dairy (Chris Watt/PA)

“Our organic certification and selection for Cop26 is recognition of our efforts and, like so many of our customers, we really feel that the prince, who is a farmer himself, understood and appreciated this.”

Glen Garioch in Oldmeldrum, one of the country’s oldest distilleries, is also welcoming Charles during his royal tour in the North East.

It is being renovated and upgraded following a £6 million investment from American drinks company Beam Suntory to reinstate more traditional production processes and reduce the distillery’s carbon footprint.

The Duke of Rothesay’s tour also includes a visit to Inverurie where he will meet with traders at the town’s farmers’ market and visit the Garioch Heritage Centre, home to collections highlighting the history of the area.