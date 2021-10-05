Family of man who was stabbed to death pay tribute to ‘pure soul’

The family of a man found fatally stabbed in the street have paid tribute to his “pure soul”.

Amin Talea, 20, was found by a passer-by with a fatal stab wound to his abdomen in Middleton Hall Road, Kings Norton, Birmingham, at 9.30pm on Friday.

He died in hospital the following day.

A man appeared in court on Monday charged with murder, West Midlands Police said.

In a statement, Mr Talea’s loved ones said: “Rest in paradise Amin Talea.

“You had a pure soul and contagious energy.

“You will be missed by many. We will carry your legacy through.”

Thanking the police, friends, family and neighbours for their support, the statement concluded: “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. Sleep Tight Angel Boy.”

Ridhwaan Farouk, 19, of Shenley Lane, Birmingham, appeared before magistrates on Monday charged with murder and is set to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Ade George, of West Midlands Police, said: “This young man has lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances and we are determined to get justice for his family.