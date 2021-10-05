Carrie Johnson says PM is committed to protecting LGBT+ community gains

Carrie Johnson has said her husband, the Prime Minister, is “completely committed” to protecting the gains of the LGBT+ community and extending them further.

She defended Boris Johnson’s track record on LGBT+ rights, with the Prime Minister often criticised over his use of the slur “tank-topped bum boys” to refer to gay men in a newspaper column.

But Mrs Johnson praised her husband’s efforts and highlighted Conservative activists’ role in modernising the party as she gave a speech at a pride event on the fringes of the Tory conference in Manchester on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson wears a pink cowboy hat at the Pride London parade (Anthony Delvin/PA)

“There are still those who tell me that being LGBT+ and a Tory is somehow incompatible, well, looking around me tonight, we can see that is blatantly untrue.

“Many of you here tonight have helped play a part in the journey our party has taken on gay rights and we can now say with huge pride that it was a Conservative prime minister who delivered equal marriage in England and Wales.

“I want you all to know that we now have a Prime Minister who is completely committed to accepting those gains and extending them further.”

“Good”, replied a member of the audience, before Mrs Johnson went on to praise the Prime Minister’s record on LGBT+ rights.