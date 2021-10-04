Trial of Army veteran Dennis Hutchings over Troubles death to begin

The trial of an Army veteran on charges related to a fatal shooting during the Northern Ireland Troubles is set to begin.
Dennis Hutchings, 80, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974. He also denies a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
Mr Cunningham, a 27-year-old man with learning difficulties, was shot dead as he ran away from an Army patrol near Benburb.
Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, is a high profile campaigner against the prosecution of military veterans who served in Northern Ireland during the conflict.
In 2019, Hutchings lost a Supreme Court bid to have the trial heard by a jury.
The non-jury trial in Belfast will be presided over by Mr Justice O’Hara.
It had originally been scheduled to commence in March 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The trial is taking place amid ongoing political controversy over UK Government plans to end any future prosecutions related to the Troubles.