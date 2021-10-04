Stamps mark 150th anniversary of Rugby Football Union formation

UK NewsPublished:

The images also celebrate the same anniversary for the first ever international match between England and Scotland.

Stamps mark 150th anniversary of Rugby Football Union formation

A set of stamps is being issued to celebrate the 150th anniversaries of the formation of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the first international match between England and Scotland in 1871.

Rugby legends from the men’s and women’s game feature on the eight stamps including JPR Williams, Emily Scarratt, Danielle Waterman, Sophie Spence, Roy Laidlaw, Kim Littlejohn, Simon Geoghegan, Melissa Berry and Jonny Wilkinson.

One of the rugby images
One of the images celebrating the 150th anniversary of Rugby Football Union (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and Policy, said: “The sport of rugby continues to evolve today and is becoming an ever more inclusive sport – with almost three million women players across the world.

A woman playing rugby
The images celebrate 150 years of the game (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail worked with all four Rugby Union Home Nations’ governing bodies on selecting the images to be included in the stamp issue.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News