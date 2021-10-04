PM sets sights on all UK electricity coming from green sources by 2035

Boris Johnson has said he wants all of the UK’s electricity to come from green energy sources by 2035 to tackle the climate crisis and end the nation’s dependency on imported fossil fuels.

The Prime Minister said on Monday he thinks the nation can get to “complete clean energy production” including renewable sources and nuclear by the middle of the next decade.

He argued the move would lower energy prices and end reliance on overseas sources of power, as a cost-of-living crisis looms in part because of the soaring price of natural gas.

(PA Graphics)

“The advantage of that is that it will mean that, for the first time, the UK is not dependent on hydrocarbons coming from overseas with all the vagaries in hydrocarbon prices and the risk that poses for people’s pockets and for the consumer,” he said.

“We will be reliant on our own clean power generation which will help us also to keep costs down.”

Boris Johnson said the policy could help lower energy prices (Phil Noble/PA)

Raising the progress in harnessing wind power and the potential of other renewable sources, the Prime Minister said that “we think that we can get to complete clean energy production by 2035”.

The Government is expected to commit to a massive investment programme in renewable and nuclear power as the country shifts away from coal and gas.