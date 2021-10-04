Nurse denies murder of eight babies at hospital

A nurse has denied murdering eight babies and attempting to murder 10 others.

Lucy Letby, 31, entered not guilty pleas at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

She repeated “not guilty” 18 times as the charges were put to her over a videolink from HMP Peterborough where she is on remand.

Letby is alleged to have murdered five boys and three girls while working at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester Hospital.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, with all alleged offences committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

After entering her pleas, the defendant, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, sat listening to the hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters.