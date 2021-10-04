Military help deliver fuel as most of country sees ‘marked improvement’

The military is helping to deliver fuel to forecourts as a body representing petrol retailers described a “marked improvement” in the situation across most of the country.

London and the South East have only see a “marginal” improvement, with these areas still facing a “challenging” time, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said.

The organisation said its survey of a quarter of all independent petrol stations in Great Britain on Monday morning showed that around a fifth of these sites around London and the South East remained without fuel.

Members of the armed forces at the Hertfordshire Oil Storage Terminal in Hemel Hempstead (Joe Giddens/PA)

The association represents independent forecourts across the UK and works with around 80% of all motorway services areas.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the PRA, said it is “grateful” that the Government has brought in military drivers to make deliveries but called for more action to address “the needs of disproportionately affected areas”.

“Across the rest of the country, however, there has been a marked improvement since yesterday with 86% of sites having both grades of fuel thanks to steady deliveries and stabilising demand, 6% having only one grade and 8% being dry.

“We are grateful for the support lent by the Government through their provision of military drivers, although further action must be taken to address the needs of disproportionately affected areas”.