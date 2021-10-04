Man who killed elderly uncle in his home with teenage accomplice jailed

A man who strangled his elderly uncle to death after burgling him with a teenage accomplice has been jailed for life.

Leighton Snook, 28, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years at Ipswich Crown Court for murdering Donald Ralph, 83, at his bungalow in Aldham, Essex.

Snook’s 17-year-old accomplice, Tyler Love, was jailed for eight years for manslaughter and burglary.

The pair stole a Ruger self-loading 22-calibre rifle, a Browning shotgun and a Volvo car from Mr Ralph’s bungalow in Halstead Road on December 28 last year, the court heard.

Donald Ralph (Essex Police/PA)

Their deception, along with the seriousness of the offences, meant he also lifted the anonymity normally given to defendants aged under 18, so that Love could be named.

Speaking about the gun theft, Judge Levett said: “I don’t think it’s because you don’t know where they are, nor do I think you are scared of any retribution, but I think you want to protect the criminals whose firearms are in their possession.

“MP Jo Cox was murdered with a gun which had been stolen from someone who held a licence for it.

“The potential harm when firearms fall into the wrong hands must be taken very seriously.”

Post-mortem examinations of Mr Ralph found three fractures to his cheekbone and abrasions to his neck, throat and back from what Judge Levett described as a “brutal” attack.

“This was a brutal way to kill another human being. He was an elderly man who lived on his own and who was obviously vulnerable, but in good health and had every prospect of living until he was 100 years old.”

Tyler Love, 17, can be named after Judge Martyn Levett lifted an order which normally gives defendants under 18 years old anonymity, due to the seriousness of his crimes (Essex Police handout/PA)

“You dragged a 16-year-old boy into a world of crime. He was a young person whose mind was impressionable.”

Mr Ralph’s niece Tina Ralph alerted Essex Police after finding his body the following day, and said she was “shocked” to learn that a member of the family was behind the murder.

In a statement read to the court at the sentencing, Ms Ralph described her uncle as a “much-loved” and “very well respected member of the community” who loved fishing.

She added: “Learning that a member of the family was responsible for Don’s murder was a shock.

“The extended family all live locally and this has really had an impact on us all.

“I struggle to sleep and often wake up in the night. I can’t get the image of Don on the floor covered in blood with puffy eyes out of my head.

“I can’t face driving past his bungalow any more.

“For me it will never really be over – it’s an emotional scar I will carry for the rest of my life.”