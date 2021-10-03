Fuel crisis is good lesson on need to abandon fossil fuels, says minister

Environment minister Zac Goldsmith has said the ongoing petrol crisis is a “good lesson” in the need for the dependence on fossil fuels to end.

In an interview with The Independent, Lord Goldsmith said queues at petrol stations amid current shortages should serve as a reminder of the need to accelerate the switch to electric vehicles.

He also dismissed fears the current difficulties could make it harder to achieve political and public backing for an agreement to tackle the climate emergency at the forthcoming Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

But he added: “I don’t think it damages the momentum we’re seeing in relation to climate. It’s a pretty good lesson on the need to unhook ourselves from dependence on fossil fuels. You’re not seeing the same problems with people who have electric vehicles.”

Lord Goldsmith also condemned sceptics, including within his own Conservative Party, who were organising a “fightback” against the push for net-zero carbon emissions ahead of Cop26.

The Independent said former ministers Steve Baker and Esther McVey were among a group of rebel Tory MPs, led by Craig Mackinlay, who were mobilising against the costly measures, while ex-chancellor Nigel Lawson had called them “implausible”.

Some fuel stations have completely run dry amid panic-buying by drivers (PA)

“I think they’re very much in the minority and I think the science is proving them wrong. Extraordinary events, day to day, are proving them wrong.

Lord Goldsmith also defended Boris Johnson for his commitments on the climate emergency.